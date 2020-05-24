GOLD, William H. William H. (Bill) Gold passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He was born May 12, 1937, in Natrona Heights, PA, where he spent his childhood. After graduating from Har-Brack High School, Bill received an appoint- ment to the United States Air Force Academy. He played football at the Academy and had the distinguished honor of being a member of the first graduating class of the United Stated Air Force Academy in 1959. Bill proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a navigator on the B-58 Bomber and the Phantom F-4 fighter bomber. He served as an Electronic Warfare Officer in the Strategic Air Command and the Tactical Air Warfare Center. His career included multiple medal citations including the Distinguished Flying Cross, a tour of duty in Viet Nam, and with NATO in Oslo, Norway. He obtained a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Troy State University while also attending Air Command and Staff College. After retiring from the Air Force in 1980, Bill and his wife, Robbie, and family moved to Spokane where he worked for the next 20 years in Human Resources for a variety of companies. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for 40 years where he served as an usher, lay reader, Junior Warden and completed a theological course, Education in Ministry. Bill volunteered at Hospice of Spokane as well as serving as a volunteer docent at the MAC museum, Campbell House, and at St. John's Cathedral. A lifelong athlete, he enjoyed running, participating in Bloomsday for more than 20 years, hiking and walking with family and friends. Most importantly, Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved his family thoroughly and unconditionally. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and poker club. He brought joy and merriment to any gathering. Preceded in death by wife Robbie (Youlden) Gold, son Kent Gold and parents Ralph and Lara Belle Gold. He is survived by wife Lenore Yost Gold, daughter Tracie (Hank) Stuart, Gretchen (Tim) Farley, daughter-in-law Anny Gold and brother Bob (Barbara) Gold. Eight grand-children: Emmie Stuart, Kathryn (Bate) Sielbeck, Paul (Erika) Stuart, Chelsea (Nick) Potter, Delaney Gold, Greyson Gold, Shannon Farley and Landon Farley. Bill's family is deeply grateful for the excellent care that he received from the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care. Interment to take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Spokane. "Enjoy your family, love your kids and think of me occasionally." Bill Gold



