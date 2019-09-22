Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Lodo" LeDOUX II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LeDOUX, William H., II "Lodo" On September 4, 2019, William H. "Lodo" LeDoux, II passed away, just short of his 90th birthday. Born in Spokane, WA on November 11, 1929 to William H., Sr. and Myrtle M. LeDoux, Bill atten-ded St. Aloysius grade school and Gonzaga Prep High School. He enlisted and served in the US Navy from 1947 to 1952, working as a Radar Man in the Korean War aboard the carrier USS Boxer (CV-21). Admired by many, Bill possessed numerous talents. Despite the fact that he was color blind, he became a gifted floral designer and self-taught commercial artist. His most notable career, from 1968 to his retirement in 2002, was spent silkscreening and sign making. Most of his designs were original works, drawn by hand, although that did not stop him from embracing computers in the 1990s, learning to design using digital media as well. His family-run business sold screen-printed t-shirts, hats, and jackets, as well as signs for hundreds of businesses around the Eastern Washington and North Idaho area. His first account was Spokane's "Office Tavern". Bill had seven children during his first marriage to Donna J. Hayes, and was proud of the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren he gained as a result. He took pleasure in spending time with his family. In 1988 he married Sharon McLendon and gained four more step-sons, making him a dad to a total of ten sons and one daughter! Bill enjoyed his share of leisurely activities in life - he loved a good stogie, playing cards, his dogs, and the outdoors. He was an avid fly fisher and bird hunter, and some of his fondest memories were made at regional lakes while camping with friends and family. A curious and lifelong learner, he had a passion for reading non-fiction and could often be found lounging with a book in hand or in front of the television watching documentaries on American history and nature. He never missed an episode of Wild Kingdom in early years of nature documentaries. Bill had an independent, feisty, and gregarious personality - a colorful and playful sense of humor, and was a hoot to hang around. He had a great love for music, especially easy listening and jazz works from 1945 through 1970. Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, Nat King Cole, and Bing Crosby were among the best, according to him. He felt "Portrait of My Love" by Steve Lawrence was the most beautiful song he'd ever heard. In the 1950s his hobbies included building cars, and he was especially loved for his community involvement in local auto racing. For many years he was a favorite announcer at race tracks in the region - among them the Stateline Speedway Stadium, Spokane Fairgrounds Speedway, and Spokane Raceway Park's Oval Track. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Catherine F. "Bubbles" Lobdell; his son, Tracy D. LeDoux; and son, John E. LeDoux. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Raymond C. Lobdell of Spokane; brother and sister-in-law, Harvey A. and Janet M. LeDoux of Mead; wife, Sharon L. LeDoux of Spokane Valley; step-sons, John O. (Peri), Robert D., Richard M. (Emily), and William "Billy" G. McLendon, all of Spokane; sons, William H. "Mike" III, Thomas A., Terrance G. (Tina), and Wesley O. LeDoux, all of Spokane; and daughter, Lisa M. LeDoux of Seattle. Memorial Services were held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, September 19th at 1:30pm. All who knew Bill enjoyed the pleasure of being around such a fun-loving, spirited, and talented human being. You will be well-remembered, Lodorest in peace.

