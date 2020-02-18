Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. REYNOLDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REYNOLDS, William H. Our Father and Grandfather, William Herbert Reynolds, 89, passed away February 13, 2020, in Spokane following a long illness. At his request, no services are planned. He was born December 3, 1930, and raised and educated in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the son of Mildred Adela Clayton and Harold Percy Reynolds. He joined his twin older brothers, Gerald Arthur and James Keith Reynolds in the family. After he achieved his equivalency exams, he moved to Vancouver, B.C. and went to work for Cominco Limited in the early 1950's. He attended the University of British Columbia for a time for Cominco. Bill met his future wife, Verna Eileen Plain, at a dance in Vancouver and they married December 21, 1951, in White Rock, B.C. They started their family in North Vancouver, B.C., welcoming two sons, Kenneth William in 1952 and Terrence James in 1955. Bill accepted a transfer with Cominco and moved his young family to Spokane in 1956, where he worked for Cominco American until his retirement. In Spokane, Verna and Bill welcomed their third son, Glenn Lyle, in 1961. An avid golfer, Bill loved playing golf at Hangman Valley with his son, Ken, and a group of friends for many years. He liked to go pheasant and deer hunting, and went on an annual elk hunting trip in the Blue Mountains. As a family, they enjoyed picnics, waterskiing and swimming in many of the lakes in the Spokane area as well as visiting family in B.C. every summer. After retirement, Bill and Verna traveled to Kauai, the Grand Canyon and parts of Canada. Bill and Verna celebrated 66 years of love and devotion before she passed away from cancer on September 6, 2018. Surviving Bill are a son, Kenneth W. Reynolds, Spokane, a son and daughter-in-law, Terrence J. and Karen (O'Brien) Reynolds and two grandsons, Timothy O'Brien Reynolds, and Michael Clayton Reynolds, all of Boise, a brother-in-law, James Plain, Surrey, B.C., and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews throughout Canada and the U.S. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Verna, his son, Glenn, his parents and brothers. Memorials in his memory may be made to the .

REYNOLDS, William H. Our Father and Grandfather, William Herbert Reynolds, 89, passed away February 13, 2020, in Spokane following a long illness. At his request, no services are planned. He was born December 3, 1930, and raised and educated in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the son of Mildred Adela Clayton and Harold Percy Reynolds. He joined his twin older brothers, Gerald Arthur and James Keith Reynolds in the family. After he achieved his equivalency exams, he moved to Vancouver, B.C. and went to work for Cominco Limited in the early 1950's. He attended the University of British Columbia for a time for Cominco. Bill met his future wife, Verna Eileen Plain, at a dance in Vancouver and they married December 21, 1951, in White Rock, B.C. They started their family in North Vancouver, B.C., welcoming two sons, Kenneth William in 1952 and Terrence James in 1955. Bill accepted a transfer with Cominco and moved his young family to Spokane in 1956, where he worked for Cominco American until his retirement. In Spokane, Verna and Bill welcomed their third son, Glenn Lyle, in 1961. An avid golfer, Bill loved playing golf at Hangman Valley with his son, Ken, and a group of friends for many years. He liked to go pheasant and deer hunting, and went on an annual elk hunting trip in the Blue Mountains. As a family, they enjoyed picnics, waterskiing and swimming in many of the lakes in the Spokane area as well as visiting family in B.C. every summer. After retirement, Bill and Verna traveled to Kauai, the Grand Canyon and parts of Canada. Bill and Verna celebrated 66 years of love and devotion before she passed away from cancer on September 6, 2018. Surviving Bill are a son, Kenneth W. Reynolds, Spokane, a son and daughter-in-law, Terrence J. and Karen (O'Brien) Reynolds and two grandsons, Timothy O'Brien Reynolds, and Michael Clayton Reynolds, all of Boise, a brother-in-law, James Plain, Surrey, B.C., and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews throughout Canada and the U.S. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Verna, his son, Glenn, his parents and brothers. Memorials in his memory may be made to the . Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 18, 2020

