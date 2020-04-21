Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Bill" SELZER. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

SELZER, William H. "Bill" William "Bill" H. Selzer, 90, of Spokane, WA; died April 15, 2020 in Hayden, Idaho. Bill was born in Port Chester, N.Y. and grew up in the adjacent town of Rye, N.Y., spending his summers upstate on Lake Champlain. It was there he met his wife, Virginia S. Selzer. They were married in New York City in October of 1950 and remained so until her passing in October 2019. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 at the age of 17. He served two years active duty with the 82nd Airborne and occupational constabulary in Germany. He is a life member of the VFW. Bill attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1952. He later earned a master's degree from Texas A & M International. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Border Patrol in 1955, serving in numerous locations and positions along the southern and northern border of the U.S. He retired as the Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo, Texas in 1984. Bill later was an administrator for the Laredo Independent School District. He relocated to Spokane in 2001, after residing for several years in Tucson, AZ. In his youth he was a boxer and enjoyed a variety of sports. He was an avid hiker, camper, swimmer, hunter and fisherman. He and Virginia were both voracious readers. Bill is survived by his son Frank and daughter-in-law Janet of Hayden, ID, his granddaughter Melissa (Karl Muelheims) of Spokane, and his grandson Elliot stationed at Eglin AFB. Funeral services to be held at a later date at St. David's Episcopal Church, in Spokane. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Please visit Bill's online memorial at

