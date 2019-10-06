Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Bill" WAGNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAGNER, William H. "Bill" William "Bill" H. Wagner, passed away at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital on October 3, at the age of 88. Bill is survived by his loving wife Verna (Yingst) of 63 years. They were married in Deer Park, WA, on January 13, 1956. Bill is fondly remembered by his daughter Marie (Jerry) Scot and Paul (Marnie) Wagner of Spokane. Dear brother of Beverly (Wagner) Seybert of Berwick, Pennsylvania. Loving grandfather of Brody Scott, Heidi Pitts, Erica Hartley, Patrick Williams, Andrea Clift, Braelea Wagner, and Cody Wagner. Great-grandfather of nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. In 1931, Bill was born in Folstown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Berwick Senior High in 1950. He served with the 67th Photo Recon in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War. Later he was station at Fairchild AFB in the 99th Photo Reconnaissance Wing. Bill retired from the United States Postal Service in 1992, with an accumulated 37 years of Federal service. Bill was interested in photography and trains. He was a member of the River City Modelers, Inland Empire Railway Historical Society, P.E.D. group, Monarch Arts, Corbin Senior Center, Spokane Area Veterans Honor Guard, Campus Crusade for Christ, and Stephen Ministry. He was involve and served as a sound technician, usher, and Sunday School Superintendent at Fourth Memorial Church. A service of remembrance will be held at Fourth Memorial Church, 2000 N. Standard on Friday, October 11, at 3:00. A private memorial service with Military honors will precede at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Fourth Memorial Church, Union Gospel Mission or Anna Ogden Hall in Bill's name. Please visit

