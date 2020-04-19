Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Scott" HAACK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAACK, William "Scott" On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, William "Scott" Haack, loving husband, father and son, passed away at the age of 57. Scott was born in 1963 in Santa Rosa, CA. to Jean Fisher. He loved football during his school years and received most valuable player. Scott began his love for construction work, as a Commercial Glazier over 37 years ago and was proud that he helped install glass and entry doors in almost every commercial building in Spokane, where he resided for over 25 years. On May 24, 2008, he married Candy Haack and raised two beautiful children, daughter, Kiajia Loree and son, Treysen Loree. Scott had a passion for life and loved animals, playing guitar, billiards and golf. Scott is survived by his spouse, Candy Haack, children, Kiajia and Treysen Loree, his loving mother, Jean Fisher, brother, Michael Richard Haack and spouse. As well as, the Hansen's, loving father, mother and brother-in-law. A celebration of life with be held at a later date.

