William HAMILTON

HAMILTON, William "Bill" Bill was born in Spokane, February 11, 1950 and passed away August 28, 2020 at Hospice House of Spokane. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynette, daughter Mandy (Scott) Pereyda, son Jeremy (Jennifer) Hamilton in Spokane, four beautiful granddaughters, sister Vicki McFadden of Seattle, brother Alan (Mary) Quist, nephews Eric Quist (Mona Schimmel) of Spokane, Joel Quist of Roy, UT, nieces Chelsea Burns and Alexa (Jeff) Wilson both of Seattle, Alana Quist, Cheney, Alyssa Thilmony, Spokane and cousins Don Homad Mead and Linda Kirk Colbert. Bill was also known as 'Uncle Bill' to countless 'adopted' nieces and nephews'. Preceding him were his parents Victor and Ruth Hamilton and brother Eddie (Lori Payton) Quist. Bill was employed as a journeyman lineman at Inland Power and Light where he was assigned to the Greenbluff and Mt. Spokane areas that he loved so dearly. He later worked for Washington Water Power in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Bill was active in the local auto racing community for many years and built some of the fastest (and loudest) engines of the day for his life long best friend Ed Hudson, brother Alan and others. He attended his final race on August 1st with his brother and nephews before illness took him over. Bill was also an avid beekeeper and could frequently be found working hives with his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hamilton. A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to Hospice of Spokane or the Inland Empire Beekeepers Association.



