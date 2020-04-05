Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry "Bill" SHAW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHAW, William Henry "Bill" (Age 60) Bill Shaw, age 60, died peacefully at home sur-rounded by family, on March 13, 2020, after a 22 month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born September 16, 1959, in Bonners Ferry, ID. He was the fourth child of Edna and Lloyd Shaw. Growing up he traveled frequently between Riggins, ID, Bonners Ferry, and Spokane, WA. He graduated from Joel E. Ferris High School in 1978. Bill joined the US Army Reserves and served from 1980 to 1986. He trained with the 101st Airborne Infantry division. While in the service, Bill received the Soldier of the Year Award for the 6th Army. Like his father and his brothers, Bill was a proud American. Bill was an "old soul" that respected a handshake deal and valued true friendship. He was rarely politically correct and didn't apologize for his views. He considered himself a conservative, a patriot and a second amendment supporter. He "never met a stranger" and immediately connected with everyone he met. Bill was also a collector of many things; jewelry, antiques, tires, tools, cars, guns, and fishing, camping, cooking gear. He had two of every tool and could fix anything. He was a handyman tenfold. Bill had many experiences as a young man that would shape him into the confident and capable man that he was. He was one of the youngest elk hunting guides in Idaho, worked for a time breaking horses, took forestry classes, was an ASE certified mechanic, an accomplished marksman, game hunter, fisherman, excellent cook, bartender, tow truck driver, and tire expert. He eventually found his forever job when he was hired at Kaiser Aluminum, Mead plant, working on the pot lines making aluminum. He would work there for many years before an injury would force him into disability retirement. As it turned out, his greatest skill set was that of a stay at home dad and this proved to be his perfect job. Bill took care of everything at home. His home became a second home for many, and he became a second father to his children's friends. As the years went on, his home would remain open to anyone needing a place to stay, no matter what. Both Bill and Eve lived by the mantra "there is always room for one more". Bill was the ultimate "Acts of Service" husband, always doing everything that needed to be done to keep family's lives running smoothly; filling up gas tanks, laundry, cooking, cleaning, yard and automotive maintenance. Together Bill and Eve have five daughters, blended by love and their marriage in August of 1990. They looked forward to celebrating their 30 year wedding anniversary this summer. Bill was perpetually a kind, gentle and thoughtful husband. He never missed an opportunity to tell his wife that she was beautiful and that he loved her, no matter when, no matter what. Bill cherished nothing more than family. He loved and fiercely protected his children, grandchildren, and his wife. In Bill's eyes, his girls are perfect and deserve to be treated as such; his grandchildren even slightly more perfect. He was proud of the strong and independent women he helped raise. Bill's legacy will be perpetuated in the lives of his daughters and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Lloyd Melvin Shaw (1994) and Edna Mae Shaw (1999), his beautiful sister Barbara "Barb/Sis" Johnson (2008), his best friend and brother Kim Shaw (2017), and his mother-in-law, Myrna Nuxoll Davis (2018), as well as his "second mom" Amy Trice (2011), and many other close friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Eve Shaw (Davis), his amazing daughters; Lacey Shaw, Monica Bowman (Davis), son-in-law Justin, Brooke Shaw, Alaina Shaw, Rachel Garner (Shaw), son-in-law Dallas, as well as his perfect grandchildren; Crestin (14), Laina (13), Cassie (13), Emma (11), Dean (6), Oliver (4) and Ryker (3); his brother Stanley Shaw and wife Ruth Ann, his father-in-law Arnold "Dave" Davis and wife Noni, as well as many other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later time.

