1/1
William Henry "Bill" SHAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAW, William Henry "Bill" (Age 60) Bill Shaw died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 13, 2020, after a 22 month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His obituary was originally published in the Spokesman Review on April 5, 2020, prior to arranging for his memorial service. Arrangements for his Celebration of Life have now been made with Yates Funeral Home - Hayden Chapel, in Hayden, Idaho. The service is this Saturday, September 12, 2020 02:00 pm. Please call Yates Funeral Home (208-772-1915) with questions and/or visit the online guest book and obituaries page for Bill's full obituary and service details. We know many cannot attend, given the current health and safety concerns. We would love for you to send us your comments or photos through the site: https://www.yatesfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/William-Bill-Henry-Shaw?obId=17973642#/obituaryInfo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory
373 E Hayden Ave
Hayden Lake, ID 83835
(208) 664-3151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved