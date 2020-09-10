SHAW, William Henry "Bill" (Age 60) Bill Shaw died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 13, 2020, after a 22 month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His obituary was originally published in the Spokesman Review on April 5, 2020, prior to arranging for his memorial service. Arrangements for his Celebration of Life have now been made with Yates Funeral Home - Hayden Chapel, in Hayden, Idaho. The service is this Saturday, September 12, 2020 02:00 pm. Please call Yates Funeral Home (208-772-1915) with questions and/or visit the online guest book and obituaries page for Bill's full obituary and service details. We know many cannot attend, given the current health and safety concerns. We would love for you to send us your comments or photos through the site: https://www.yatesfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/William-Bill-Henry-Shaw?obId=17973642#/obituaryInfo