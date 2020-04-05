Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" HIATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIATT, William "Bill" William "Bill" Hiatt, a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father and beloved community leader, passed away peacefully March 5th, 2020 in Spokane, Washington surrounded by his family. He was born in Iowa November 6th, 1931 and moved with his mother, Goldie Hall, to Silverdale, WA. Upon graduating Central Kitsap HS he joined the US Navy and married Irene Lamberton of Bremerton, WA. While stationed in Fort Ord, California they welcomed their son Randy and daughter Pam. After honorably leaving the Navy, the family moved to Bremerton, WA. Bill began working for Bell Telephone in 1956 for Sales and Marketing and rose through their ranks before transferring to Spokane in 1962 and supporting Fairchild AFB with communi-cations. He became an avid Rotarian in 1976 and became District Governor. Bill transferred to Edmonds, WA in 1967, and then transferred again to Yakima, WA. before his last transfer back to Spokane in 1982 and retiring in 1986. He spent nine years with The Better Business Bureau and was the President for many of those years. Bill was an avid athlete, coach and manager for basketball, baseball, softball, football, golf, and bowling with many trophies and news paper clippings chronicling his many achievements. He is survived by his son Randy (Patty) and daughter Pam (Robbie). As well as his grandchildren: Sean (Suzie), Aimee (John), Jacob (Amanda), Jenny (Loren) and his eight great-grandchildren: Jace, Kayde, Jacob Jr, Jaden, Jordan, Jayla, Kingston, and Parker. He is preceded in death by his wife Irene and great-granddaughter Kiley Rose Hiatt. Rest In Peace Gramps! The Hiatt family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital and Hospice Of Spokane for the excellent care and attention he and our family received in these difficult times. Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on June 6th at 3:00pm. Dates subject to change due to travel and gathering restrictions etc.

