SCHLIEMAN, William Howard (Age 94) Howard passed away peacefully at home on May 15 from natural causes. He was born on June 20, 1925 in Helena, MT and was raised with his three younger siblings in Sunburst, MT. After graduating high school at the age of 17, he served in the US Navy until the end of the war. While pursuing a degree in Petroleum Engineering at the Montana School of Mines in Butte, Howard married Laura Jean Larson, his wife of 62 years. Together they raised a family of three while living and working in the Middle East and Asia. He came from a family of musicians, and was an accomplished drummer. He loved the Big Band music he grew up with, and would attend any parade that had at least two instruments. He devoted time to coaching softball and baseball, and was a Boy Scout leader in Tripoli, Libya. He also loved a good competitive game of cribbage. During his career he was very successful, and had many remarkable achievements, but the job he loved the most was being patriarch of a large family. Howard was preceded in death by his siblings, wife Laura, and youngest daughter Paula, as well as her husband Carlo Ferrari. He is survived by son Craig ( Tammy), daughter Linda Bacon (Rick), along with 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Neptune Society of Spokane, WA

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
