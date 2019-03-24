Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Howard "Bill" PLUCKER Jr.. View Sign

PLUCKER, William Howard, Jr. "AKA Bill" Our loving husband and father passed away March 20, 2919 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and in the thoughts of many others. Bill was born in Walla Walla, WA, on July 12, 1934. His parents, Erma Coyle Plucker and William Howard Plucker, Sr., and sister Marilyn Plucker Andrew, preceded him in death. Bill grew up on the family farm near Touchet, WA., graduating from Walla Walla High school in 1952. After college at WSU and UW he served in the Army at Fort Bliss, TX. He began a career in Property Management in Seattle where he met Harriet Dressler. They were married in 1961 in Cheney, WA. That career took the family to Spokane in 1965. In later career adventures he also owned Inland Market Research and worked at Riverpark Square. He loved fly fishing on the upper reaches of the St. Joe River, or anywhere he could wet a line. Bill was an avid sports fan. He had Cougar football tickets longer than we can remember. He also loved watching Mariner Baseball, Seahawks, and Eastern Eagles, but most of all the teams his sons played on and coached. He often took loud exception to perceived officiating errors. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Harriet, daughter Leslie Miniken (David), sons William, IV, and Douglas (Sheri) as well as seven grandchildren: Reagan and Riley Miniken, Karli and Miles Plucker, Brennen (Haley), Peyton and Hailey Ann Plucker and great granddaughter Poppy Jane Plucker. The family is so grateful for the kind attention they received from Deaconess ER and ICU and Hospice House South. There will be a celebration of his life at Westminster United Church of Christ, April 6 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers please honor Bill with a donation to your favorite children's organization, Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program, EWU or WSU Foundation or Hospice House South.

