KELLY, William I. (Age 85) William "Bill" Kelly passed away the afternoon of January 20, 2020 after a battle with COPD. He was born August 11, 1934 in Spokane, WA. He grew up, attended and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1952. Shortly after his high school graduation, Bill joined the Marine Corps Reserves. He served his country for eight years, as Private First Class, William Kelly. He was given the title of a Royal Marine, August 7th, 1954 and was given an honorable discharge January 20, 1961. The following summer he met the woman who would become the love of his life, Carolee at a picnic at Spirit Lake, ID. They were married May 11, 1963. They spent the rest of their life together living a life filled with family, friends and a love for travel. They spent many years going to Mazatlan, Banff, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, a cruise to Alaska, trips to Jackson, WY, and Yellowstone. One of their favorite places to visit was Oceanside, CA and Mazatlan, MX with his family. Bill took a position with Western Electric, a division of Bell Labs after high school graduation. They were the engineering and manufacturing division and served as the primary supplier and purchasing agent to the Bell System and AT&T. He spent 30 years installing and maintaining the central office main infrastructure phone equipment all around the Pacific Northwest. His position had him traveling a lot, but he loved his job and co-workers. Many of his co-workers became his best friends. For many years they spent their free time on bowling leagues and during the summer played on baseball teams. Western Electric was closed down, they wanted Bill to move to New York, so he took retirement to stay in the area he'd grown up and was raising a family in. Several of his co-workers opened up their own company, AT&D where he worked for several years. It was during his time with AT&D he was sent to one of his more exciting work trips. He headed off to Ghana, Africa for a couple of months, to the Kaiser plant there. He had quite the stories when he returned. He then decided to open his own company which he named The Phone Company. He always had a great sense of humor. He owned and ran The Phone Company, working primarily for Kaiser Aluminum until his retirement in 1999. Upon retirement, they were able to accomplish the biggest dream of their life. They built a gorgeous home on Upper Twin Lakes, ID where they spent many years enjoying the scenery, boating, fishing, but mostly having their family spend as much time with them as possible. It was a dream come true for them. Bill loved to fish, go boating, and spend time with his family and friends. He loved to tell stories over a cold one, laugh and have fun. Due to some health issues, they moved to Spokane Valley, WA in November 2014. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Carolee Kelly (July 30, 2019) and is survived by daughters: Sue Abbott (Bob), Shannon Bonas (Mike) his sister Danielle Sauerland, grandchildren: Brian Abbott, Jennifer Hunt (Jonathan), Isabella Hester and Max Bonas and several nieces. Per his request, no service will be held. His ashes will be scattered along with his beloved wife's, Carolee at the lake of their choice at a later date. A big thank you goes out to Kindred Hospice of Liberty Lake, WA and The Neptune Society of Spokane, WA.

