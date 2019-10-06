Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" LANDS. View Sign Service Information A Wise Choice Cremation & Funeral Services - Mesa 9702 E Apache Trail Mesa , AZ 85207 (480)-626-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

LANDS, William J. "Bill" William J. "Bill" Lands passed away September 27, 2019, at the age of 89. Bill was born at home in Kearney, N.J., sometime in August, 1927. He was not seen by a doctor or hospital to establish a birth certificate. February 23, 1930, a census taker came to the house. Bill was already 2 1/2 years old, but that became his birthdate. Bill's early years during the depression were fairly difficult as money was scarce. He would eat onion sandwiches and a ketchup based cream sauce over toast. His family still makes "cream toast" today and remains a favorite breakfast. Bill was quite a scrapper when young, running around with very little supervision. He quit school in the 7th grade to help his family and joined the Navy after turning 17 years old without telling his parents. While stationed in California he met Agnes Bosman and they were married in 1950. The family grew to include four children - Bob (Tina) Lands, Ruth (Frank) Bartoletta, Karen (Andy) Steele, Bill Jr (Donna) Lands, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great- grandson. Bill's wife, Agnes, passed away in 2009. He was not prepared for the heartbreak and pain he would experience. Bill's real passion was driving, whether for work or pleasure. Over the years, he owned many R.V's and motorhomes, traveling all the U.S. After Agnes passed, he continued to travel, but it was never the same. Maybe Bill will find happiness again with Agnes in that big R.V. Park in the sky. Bill's family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their kindness and fierce commitment to his welfare and comfort throughout his last days.

