POWELL, William J. "We are all deeply shaped by our early environ-ment: as Wallace Stegner put it,' the environment a child is exposed to at his susceptible time will cause him to perceive in the shapes of that en-vironment until he dies.' For me, the indelible image is that of a boy alone on horseback, of the brief green tint of sagebrush in April and the red flowers of the small spiny cactus; of yellow, blue and white blooms on spindly stalks which appear so briefly that if you don't see them on the right day, you don't even know they exist; the cottontails and jackrabbits, alkali bees and horned toads, lizards and kangaroo rats and their predators, the hawks and owls; the slinking coyotes who howl all night and the yellow spotted western meadow lark with its unique song; the purple mountains with snow mantles on three horizons and the vast quietude between; it is a unique feeling of solitude and nature and of immense freedom which can never be recaptured." Powell, William, "I'll Take It If It's Legal," The Pacific Northwesterner, Volume 13, Summer 1969. William J. Powell of Spokane was born to Joseph and Ada (Walkington) Powell in 1932, an only child raised on a frontier farm fifteen miles from Twin Falls, Idaho near the "most terrible part of the Oregon Trail." His father, born in Missouri, taught public schools in Northport, Kettle Falls and Fairfield WA. prior to his moving to Twin Falls in May, 1910. His mother, born in Nebraska, attended University of Nebraska at Lincoln and taught public school in Nebraska before their marriage. Joseph pioneered 160 acres of heavy desert sagebrush; he cut it by hand over three years, eventually building a productive farm with water from the new Salmon River Canal Project. Ada was a devoted mother to Bill at the farm while also a business professional in Twin Falls. She also managed the farm after her husband's death. Bill's lifetime passion, the Powell Farm, is now in its 110th year of continuous operation, with the wise guidance of Bill and the current farm operators, Karl and Alex Joslin. After graduating from local schools Bill attended Oregon State College, studied History and Journalism at UCLA, then earned an LLB degree from University of Washington in 1956. His experience as a lawyer began in Spokane with the first of many distinguished firms, Graves, Kizer, and Graves, where Kizer taught him "not to be afraid to take on the establishment." He followed that advice for the next 61 years, practicing the gamut of law while mentoring young lawyers in civil, criminal, private sector and public, family, business and social justice causes. He favored employment law, specifically wrongful discharge and discrimination, with focus on teachers. As a successful trial lawyer, he was admitted both to the U.S. Supreme Court and Washington State Supreme Court. Bill retired from Powell, Kuznets and Parker, LLC in 2017. Bill was active in The Westerners, a local chapter of the national group of history buffs of U.S. westward expansion, writing numerous research monographs. He taught night classes at Gonzaga Law School and offered pro bono representation to Vietnam draft resisters, civic and environmental groups. Memberships included Spokane and State Bar Associations, National Trial Lawyers Association, NEA Education Lawyers Association, Unitarian Church, Democratic Party, and Tom Westbrook's Haircut Sundays. It was an unexpected yet peaceful death for Bill on June 20, 2020. His surviving children are Amy (Curt) Erixon of Toronto, Dan and Dave of Spokane; and grandchildren Jonathan of Toronto and Annika of Omaha; and step-daughter, Leslie (Dave) Best of Sultan, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Ann (1975); their daughter Sarah; and his second wife, Lucille (1982) and her son, Charlie. He married Leona Dater on June 20, 1988. They shared 32 great years of mutual goals regarding teacher advocacy, political involvement and exploring the U.S., Canada, Europe, North and South America, Cuba and Russia, and retreating to his lake home in North Idaho for boating, fishing and reading. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rockwood South Hill Residents' Foundation, 2903 E. 25th Avenue, Spokane, 99223; or, in honor of his lifelong commitment to nature, donate to The U.S. or Canadian Environmental Defense Fund.



