SCHAUBLE, William J. "Bill" (Age 93) Bill Schauble was surrounded by family and friends as he passed away at home the evening of October 2, 2019. He was born in Fayette, ND on June 1, 1926 to Robert and Mary (Krautchuk) Schauble, the fourth of nine children. The family moved in 1937 from their farm in Killdeer, ND to St. John, WA, where his father Robert worked as millwright and mother, Mary, a homemaker. A graduate of the St. John Class of 1946, Bill excelled as a multi-sport athlete and received numerous awards, including being named to the Washington State Class B 1946 All-Tournament 1st team. Bill was blessed to attend Gonzaga University (Spokane, WA) on a full baseball/basketball scholarship from 1946-51; from which he earned both his B.A. ('51) and Master of Education ('63) Degree. Bill played on Gonzaga's first national tournament basketball team (1947-48 NAIA). He and younger brothers Rollin ('52) and Joe ('57) hold the distinction of being the only set of three brothers to play basketball for the Zags. Upon honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1952, Bill began his distinguished thirty-three year teaching/ coaching career at Pine City/St. John, retiring from Spokane School District 81 (Edison, Logan, Cooper) in 1986. Bill met his lifelong partner and wife of fifty-eight years, Colleen Marie Belanger, in the autumn of 1960; the two married August 5, 1961 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church (Butte, MT). The couple faithfully and gracefully reared seven children and were active lifelong members of St. Francis Xavier and St. Aloysius Parish. Dad enjoyed gardening, watching sports (especially collegiate), supporting his alma mater, delivering the Spokane Chronicle in retirement (COD "Call on Dad"), and was happiest preparing breakfast for Mom and us children and grandchildren, and following and encouraging the daily and lifelong endeavors of all his family. The nourishment, gentle touch, and encouragement Dad gave to his "Early Girl" tomato plant always provided remarkable yields. The quiet, principled concern, and unconditional love Dad had for family and friends was also provided his students and players. His remarkable guidance, loyalty, and dignified modesty will forever be remembered, for he inscribed our hearts with immeasurable love and regard for others. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Colleen; and seven children, Pam Wagner (Robert Villarreal), Bob Schauble, Nancy (Randy) Imes, Kathy Pizzillo (Tony), Bill Schauble (Paula Sandaker), Debi (John) Croall, Jim Schauble (Lindy Laursen Terry); and ten grandchildren, Brittany and Breanne Wagner, Joel Daley, Sofia and Tony Pizzillo, Dylan and Allie Schauble, Abigail, Nick, and Andrew Horton; and seven step-grandchildren, Ashley, Adam, and Whitney Imes, Zach and Dylan Croall, and Lauren and Sophia Terry; brothers, Milt (Catherine), Phil (Maureen), Joe (Carolyn), sisters-in-law, Betty (Al) and Marge (Rollin), and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russ and Sue Belanger; and forty-seven nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Schauble, sister Elizabeth DeLong, brothers, John (Dorothy), Don, Rollin, Al, and grandson Kyle Daley. The immediate family wishes to thank family, friends (special thanks to Chad Shoquist), healthcare providers, and countless others.Angels Among Us. Rosary will be Friday, October 18, 7pm and Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1pm both at St. Aloysius Church, 330 E. Boone Ave. (Spokane, WA), followed by reception at Cataldo Hall (Gonzaga University Campus). Private interment on Monday, October 21, at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill Schauble to St. Aloysius Church or Catholic Charities of Spokane. Online tributes can be made at

