Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Jackson "Jack" CHOATE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHOATE, William Jackson "Jack" Jack spent his final days at home surrounded by family until he peacefully exited this world into heaven on May 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Jack had been a resident of Spokane Valley since 1977. Born August 10, 1937 in Helena, MT to William Aubrey Reynolds and Sophie Rennick. He was later adopted in 1953 by Frank P. Choate and Helen Marie Foster Choate of Wyoming. Anxious to see the world, 17 year old Jack joined the U.S. Navy on January 25, 1955. He met Idell Wiseman in Richmond, California and they married June 12, 1959. They remained married for nearly 60 years. Jack's naval career took him all around the country and they frequently relocated due to the demands of military life. Jack and Idell had two kids, one being born in Florida and the other in New York state. Jack graduated from nuclear power school and specialized in nuclear engineering. He served on numerous ships throughout his career including the destroyers Truxton and Gompers. He deployed for two overseas tours during the Viet Nam War. Eventually, Jack's family relocated to the west coast and they spent the majority of those years in California and Washington state. Jack was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1975 after nearly 21 years of service. Within the next two years, he went to work for Washington State Department of Labor & Industries inspecting pressure vessels and boilers. Jack inspected the equipment for safety standards at many school districts and most of the dams in Eastern Washington. After 20 years of work he finally retired. However, Jack's 3rd "career" began chasing the little white ball around the many Spokane area golf courses. Jack's specialty golf shots included long putts (once sinking a 92 foot putt) and striking a driver off the fairway. Jack was an avid camper, boater, golfer, a damn fine cribbage player and even strummed a few chords on the guitar now and then. Jack often played his Gibson around the campfire and it was a treat to hear Jack and Idell sing their duet "Are You Mine?" Jack could frequently be seen driving around the Spokane Valley in his fully restored, bright red 1954 Mercury Monterey convertible and thoroughly enjoyed telling folks the full details of the car's origin and restoration. But mostly, his greatest desire was to spend time with his family. Jack was a member of Spokane Valley United Methodist church and a supporter of the Salvation Army. He was preceded in death by sister Nancy (Tom) Vano and brother Dick Helmka. He is survived by his beloved wife Idell; children Judy Rodriguez (George), Dr. Jack Choate, Jr (Debora Rivera); grandchildren Daniella Hanson (Matt), Jacob Rodriguez (Katelyn), Gabriel Rodriguez, Miguel Choate, Diego Annett, Bethany Norris (Nathan); great-grandchildren Sydney and Zoey; sister Judy Hull (Jeff), brother Chuck Helmka (Brenda), and many wonderful nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday July 13, 2019 at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. A brief Interment Ceremony will be held at 11:15 am, Thursday, June 13 at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jack's favorite charity Salvation Army, 222 E Indiana Ave, Spokane/

CHOATE, William Jackson "Jack" Jack spent his final days at home surrounded by family until he peacefully exited this world into heaven on May 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Jack had been a resident of Spokane Valley since 1977. Born August 10, 1937 in Helena, MT to William Aubrey Reynolds and Sophie Rennick. He was later adopted in 1953 by Frank P. Choate and Helen Marie Foster Choate of Wyoming. Anxious to see the world, 17 year old Jack joined the U.S. Navy on January 25, 1955. He met Idell Wiseman in Richmond, California and they married June 12, 1959. They remained married for nearly 60 years. Jack's naval career took him all around the country and they frequently relocated due to the demands of military life. Jack and Idell had two kids, one being born in Florida and the other in New York state. Jack graduated from nuclear power school and specialized in nuclear engineering. He served on numerous ships throughout his career including the destroyers Truxton and Gompers. He deployed for two overseas tours during the Viet Nam War. Eventually, Jack's family relocated to the west coast and they spent the majority of those years in California and Washington state. Jack was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1975 after nearly 21 years of service. Within the next two years, he went to work for Washington State Department of Labor & Industries inspecting pressure vessels and boilers. Jack inspected the equipment for safety standards at many school districts and most of the dams in Eastern Washington. After 20 years of work he finally retired. However, Jack's 3rd "career" began chasing the little white ball around the many Spokane area golf courses. Jack's specialty golf shots included long putts (once sinking a 92 foot putt) and striking a driver off the fairway. Jack was an avid camper, boater, golfer, a damn fine cribbage player and even strummed a few chords on the guitar now and then. Jack often played his Gibson around the campfire and it was a treat to hear Jack and Idell sing their duet "Are You Mine?" Jack could frequently be seen driving around the Spokane Valley in his fully restored, bright red 1954 Mercury Monterey convertible and thoroughly enjoyed telling folks the full details of the car's origin and restoration. But mostly, his greatest desire was to spend time with his family. Jack was a member of Spokane Valley United Methodist church and a supporter of the Salvation Army. He was preceded in death by sister Nancy (Tom) Vano and brother Dick Helmka. He is survived by his beloved wife Idell; children Judy Rodriguez (George), Dr. Jack Choate, Jr (Debora Rivera); grandchildren Daniella Hanson (Matt), Jacob Rodriguez (Katelyn), Gabriel Rodriguez, Miguel Choate, Diego Annett, Bethany Norris (Nathan); great-grandchildren Sydney and Zoey; sister Judy Hull (Jeff), brother Chuck Helmka (Brenda), and many wonderful nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday July 13, 2019 at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. A brief Interment Ceremony will be held at 11:15 am, Thursday, June 13 at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jack's favorite charity Salvation Army, 222 E Indiana Ave, Spokane/ www.spokane.salvationarmy.org or Hospice of Spokane. We thank God for the gift of his life. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close