SCHWEITER, William J., Sr. (Age 76) William Jacob Schweiter, Sr. passed away on March 9, 2020 at home with his family nearby. Bill was born on July 19, 1943 in Lewiston, Idaho. Bill was the eldest son born to Jacob Emil Schweiter and Ruth Eugenia Schweiter. He attended schools in Clarkston, Washington and graduated from Clarkston High School, class of 1961. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with degrees in History and Education. September, 1969 Bill started his teaching career in the Mead School District. His assignment started at Northwood Junior High School and he retired from Mount Spokane High School. He enjoyed his students during his 34 years as an educator. His greatest pleasures were when he saw past students and heard their success stories. On September 14, 1968 he married Karen Kuttler in Spokane. During their 52 years of marriage, they were graced with a son and a daughter. Bill was a hunter, muzzleloader, fisherman, farmer and avid car enthusiast throughout his lifetime. He and Karen were long time members of the Early Ford V-8 Club, the Dukes Auto Club and the Inland Northwest Car Club Counsel. As a couple they toured the Western United States showing a 1934 Ford Tudor Sedan Deluxe which Bill had meticulously restored. Bill and Karen were also chosen "couple of the year" in 2015 by the INCCC for their continued involvement in the car community. Bill is survived by his wife Karen; son William Jr. (Andrea, Granite Falls, WA) and daughter Kimberly (Spokane); grandchildren Jazmyn, Nicholas and Ginger; brother Richard (Janet, Marysville, WA). He was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Ruth. The family would like to thank all who provided care, support and friendship during Bill's illness. Please join us at a later date for a celebration of Bill's life. Donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane or the .

