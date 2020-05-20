HARRINGTON, William James William James Harrington passed away May 13, 2020. He was born October 9, 1926 to Glen and Gladys Harrington, one of six children. Moved with his family in 1939 to Stewart, MN where he graduated from High School in 1944. Immediately after graduating, he enlisted in the Navy serving for two years, part of the time in Guam. He was discharged in 1946. He graduated in 1951 from Eastern Washington College with a degree in mathematics. Moved to Moses Lake in 1955 as a business manager in the auto dealership. William married Mary Schulz from Deer Park in 1957. He retired in 1989 after 35 years then took part time work at Ranch and Home as an accountant for 10 years, retiring there in 2000. He was a member of American Legion and Grant County Cattlemen's Association, serving on the board for both for many years. William was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, David and Tom; and sister Betty Hedtke. He is survived by his wife Mary; sister Phyllis Miller; children, Nancy (Dan) Gies, Robert (Teresa) Harrington; grandchildren, Melissa Scoville (Mark Andrews), Timothy Smigaj, Lacey Gies (Efrain Alvarez), Lindsey (Josh) Whaley, Robert (Lindsey) Harrington and Tyler Harrington; great-grandchildren Sebastian, Sophie, Dario, Alvina, Poppy, Sailor and Clementine Harrington and Allie and Jackson Whaley. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.kayserschapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser's Chapel of Memories.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 20, 2020.