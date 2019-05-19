Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James NEIL Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEIL, William James Jr. William "Wild Bill" Neil, Jr. passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 62 at home. Bill was born at Fairchild Air Force Base and raised in Spokane. He was preceded in death by his sister Vicki Gould and survived by his one true love, his ex-wife Pam Neil; his two sisters Sheri Conwell and Debbie Sunahara-Holland; one brother Ed Caldwell; as well as many extended family members. He loved his three children Sarah and David Partain, Anna and Chavez Juarez and William James Neil III and partner Heather Bouchillon; as well as five grandchildren James, Junior, and Cedric Juarez, Ana Stewart Partain and Patience Neil. Dad loved his family, his dog "Whitey", his music (always a BeeGees fan) and friends. He was charismatic and funny and was always up for a good round of bowling. We miss and love you dad and know that you're driving your T-Top Camaro and listening to "How Deep is Your Love" in Heaven. Rest knowing we love you always and forever.

