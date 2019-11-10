Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James "Bill" WALLACE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALLACE, William James "Bill" William James Wallace (Bill) went to be with his heavenly father October 28th, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Bill was born December 9th, 1927 in Burlington, Wa to Robert and Cecil (Cruikshank) Wallace. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two sisters, son Keith Wallace and stepson Craig Kline. Survived by wife Mary Wallace, daughters Joann (Bill) Breeding, Judy Shackelford. Sons Pat Wallace (Cheryl), Scott Wallace (Sheryl). Stepson Tim Kline (Jennifer). Step- daughters Deborah Cramer and Diane Walser (Kevin). Bill has 25 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he all loved the same. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 10:00am at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Celebration of life immediately following the service at 12:00pm at Players & Spectators, 12828 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.

WALLACE, William James "Bill" William James Wallace (Bill) went to be with his heavenly father October 28th, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Bill was born December 9th, 1927 in Burlington, Wa to Robert and Cecil (Cruikshank) Wallace. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two sisters, son Keith Wallace and stepson Craig Kline. Survived by wife Mary Wallace, daughters Joann (Bill) Breeding, Judy Shackelford. Sons Pat Wallace (Cheryl), Scott Wallace (Sheryl). Stepson Tim Kline (Jennifer). Step- daughters Deborah Cramer and Diane Walser (Kevin). Bill has 25 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he all loved the same. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 10:00am at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Celebration of life immediately following the service at 12:00pm at Players & Spectators, 12828 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019

