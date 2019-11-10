Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
View Map
William James "Bill" WALLACE

WALLACE, William James "Bill" William James Wallace (Bill) went to be with his heavenly father October 28th, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Bill was born December 9th, 1927 in Burlington, Wa to Robert and Cecil (Cruikshank) Wallace. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two sisters, son Keith Wallace and stepson Craig Kline. Survived by wife Mary Wallace, daughters Joann (Bill) Breeding, Judy Shackelford. Sons Pat Wallace (Cheryl), Scott Wallace (Sheryl). Stepson Tim Kline (Jennifer). Step- daughters Deborah Cramer and Diane Walser (Kevin). Bill has 25 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he all loved the same. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 10:00am at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Celebration of life immediately following the service at 12:00pm at Players & Spectators, 12828 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019
