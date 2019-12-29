Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Jerome "Jerry" CROSSETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CROSSETT, William Jerome "Jerry" (Age 78) October 14, 1941 - December 12, 2019 William Jerome "Jerry" Crossett, 78, passed away November 12, 2019 in the arms of his family at Spokane. Jerry fought Alzheimer's for four years with exceptional grace, courage, kindness and love. Though his body failed, he blessedly never forgot his family or close friends. Born in 1941 at Seattle, Jerry grew up in Spokane where he became an Eagle Scout and National Ski Patroller and graduated from Lewis and Clark H.S. in 1959. He went on to earn a degree at Montana State University. He became friends with Carolyn Mavity in kindergarten and asked her on their first date in the 8th grade. High school sweethearts, they married in 1963, celebrating their honeymoon at Priest Lake and their 56th wedding anniversary in August. With his father, Jerry owned The Village Marina at Airway Heights for many years. He then practiced real estate in the Spokane area, specializing in ranches and farms. Jerry loved his family, farm in the woods, Priest Lake cabin, and the outdoors. A skilled and joyful hunter, skier, backpacker, boater, horseman, and outdoorsman, he passed those passions on to his children along with the importance of living with a full heart, caring for others and being a good steward. Jerry is preceded in passing by his parents, William A. and Ruth L. Crossett, sister, Carol Baer, brother-in-law Neil Mavity, mother and father-in-law, Irene and Donald Mavity and his yellow lab, Tugg. He is survived and remembered with love by his wife and lifelong love, Carolyn Crossett of Spokane; sons, Todd (Debbie) of Sandpoint, ID and Cory (Johanna) of Juneau, AK; four grandchildren: Liam, Sandra "Sam", Esme', and Story Crossett; nephews Ron (Patty) and Don Baer; nieces Emily Guffin and Dusty Mavity; and many friends. Please go to

