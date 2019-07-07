Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John CLUTTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLUTTER, William John (Age 85) Bill was born on September 10, 1933 in Crab Orchard, Nebraska to Claude and Mae Clutter. He was the fifth of six children (older sisters Barbara and Helen, older twin brothers Darwin and Donald, and younger sister Peggy). Bill was raised in the southeast corner of Nebraska (Johnson County) spending much of his childhood helping on the family farm. Upon graduation from high school, Bill farmed while attending the University of Nebraska. In 1952, Bill joined the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. On July 4th, 1957, Bill married Susan Leddy in Carson City, Nevada. Sue was the absolute love of Bill's life and they were married 62 years. Bill and Sue started their family in Sunnyvale, California where they had five sons. In 1975, they packed up the family and moved to Otis Orchards, Washington. Bill and Sue started a Christmas tree farm in 1992. The Clutter Old-Fashioned Tree Farm provided joy as they helped families select that special Christmas tree. Bill's meat cutting career with Safeway Stores covered 34 years until his retirement in 1997. After retirement, Bill volunteered his time at a clothing bank and assisting others with preparing their taxes. Bill found great happiness in traveling with Sue. They went on many adventures traveling in the U.S.A. and overseas, making countless lasting memories. Many of Bill's most wonderful memories took place at the cabin he built at Priest Lake, Idaho. Bill's true legacies are the traits and values that he modeled and mentored to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: unconditional family love, humor, work ethic, humility, perseverance, and selfless acts in helping family and friends. Bill is survived by his loving wife Susan Clutter; their sons John Clutter (Cindy), Michael Clutter (Peco), William Clutter (Lisa), David Clutter (Jodi), and Robert Clutter (Cathy); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and sisters Helen Wilkinson and Peggy Fuhrman. Bill died July 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The family would be honored if you would join us in a Celebrating Bill's Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday, July 12 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, WA. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, our family would encourage you to make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest. Visit Bill's online tribute at

CLUTTER, William John (Age 85) Bill was born on September 10, 1933 in Crab Orchard, Nebraska to Claude and Mae Clutter. He was the fifth of six children (older sisters Barbara and Helen, older twin brothers Darwin and Donald, and younger sister Peggy). Bill was raised in the southeast corner of Nebraska (Johnson County) spending much of his childhood helping on the family farm. Upon graduation from high school, Bill farmed while attending the University of Nebraska. In 1952, Bill joined the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. On July 4th, 1957, Bill married Susan Leddy in Carson City, Nevada. Sue was the absolute love of Bill's life and they were married 62 years. Bill and Sue started their family in Sunnyvale, California where they had five sons. In 1975, they packed up the family and moved to Otis Orchards, Washington. Bill and Sue started a Christmas tree farm in 1992. The Clutter Old-Fashioned Tree Farm provided joy as they helped families select that special Christmas tree. Bill's meat cutting career with Safeway Stores covered 34 years until his retirement in 1997. After retirement, Bill volunteered his time at a clothing bank and assisting others with preparing their taxes. Bill found great happiness in traveling with Sue. They went on many adventures traveling in the U.S.A. and overseas, making countless lasting memories. Many of Bill's most wonderful memories took place at the cabin he built at Priest Lake, Idaho. Bill's true legacies are the traits and values that he modeled and mentored to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: unconditional family love, humor, work ethic, humility, perseverance, and selfless acts in helping family and friends. Bill is survived by his loving wife Susan Clutter; their sons John Clutter (Cindy), Michael Clutter (Peco), William Clutter (Lisa), David Clutter (Jodi), and Robert Clutter (Cathy); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and sisters Helen Wilkinson and Peggy Fuhrman. Bill died July 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The family would be honored if you would join us in a Celebrating Bill's Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday, July 12 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, WA. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, our family would encourage you to make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest.

