Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph HOUSTON Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOUSTON, William Joseph, Jr. (Age 82) William Joseph Houston, Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 82 at the VA Community Living Center in Spokane, WA. He lost his battle with esophageal and brain cancer. He was born in Providence, RI to William and Catherine Houston. Bill had two siblings George and Catherine. He attended St Mary's school in Providence and graduated in 1951. Upon joining the Air Force, he demonstrated his gift for comedy by winning the Tops in Blue competition. He met and married Ann Sargent in the Air Force and they moved to Spokane and had their daughter, LouAnn. After working some years as an Inhalation Therapist, Bill enrolled in Sacred Heart Nursing School. He graduated with his nursing degree in March of 1969 and in 1971 he became certified as a Nurse Anesthetist. In 1973, he married Patricia Ronan who had five children and they moved to Idaho and eventually settled in Florence, OR. They had two children Catherine and Bevin. Bill loved barbershop music, joining the Spokane Pages of Harmony in 1957. Bill performed in the chorus and in several quartets. Always quick with a joke, pantomime or funny story, he delighted everyone he met. He was a faithful member of St Mary Parish in Florence and participated in the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed his involvement in Beginning Experience. He was an avid fisherman and owned the phrase, "people love himfish fear him". After many wonderful years in Florence, Bill moved back to Spokane, WA in August 2018. He had great care from the staff at Emilie Court and at the VA Community Living Center. Bill is survived by his sister Catherine (Richard) DeLuca of Providence, RI and by daughters LouAnn Hommel of Spokane, WA; Catherine (Patrick) Jackson of Columbus, GA and Bevin Houston (Josh Linden-Levy) of Portland, OR. He is also survived by step children, Mark Ronan of Everett, WA; Michelle (Chris) Church of Leavenworth, WA; Monique (Don) Judkins of Orfino, ID; Colleen (Jeff) Geise of Central Point, OR and Christie (Dan) Schlesinger of Eugene, OR. Bill has 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be two services: a Mass and reception at Assumption Parish on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA led by Father Tim Hays; and a Mass and reception on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 11AM at St Marys Parish, 85060 S. Highway 101, Florence, OR led by Father Panneer Selvam.

HOUSTON, William Joseph, Jr. (Age 82) William Joseph Houston, Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 82 at the VA Community Living Center in Spokane, WA. He lost his battle with esophageal and brain cancer. He was born in Providence, RI to William and Catherine Houston. Bill had two siblings George and Catherine. He attended St Mary's school in Providence and graduated in 1951. Upon joining the Air Force, he demonstrated his gift for comedy by winning the Tops in Blue competition. He met and married Ann Sargent in the Air Force and they moved to Spokane and had their daughter, LouAnn. After working some years as an Inhalation Therapist, Bill enrolled in Sacred Heart Nursing School. He graduated with his nursing degree in March of 1969 and in 1971 he became certified as a Nurse Anesthetist. In 1973, he married Patricia Ronan who had five children and they moved to Idaho and eventually settled in Florence, OR. They had two children Catherine and Bevin. Bill loved barbershop music, joining the Spokane Pages of Harmony in 1957. Bill performed in the chorus and in several quartets. Always quick with a joke, pantomime or funny story, he delighted everyone he met. He was a faithful member of St Mary Parish in Florence and participated in the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed his involvement in Beginning Experience. He was an avid fisherman and owned the phrase, "people love himfish fear him". After many wonderful years in Florence, Bill moved back to Spokane, WA in August 2018. He had great care from the staff at Emilie Court and at the VA Community Living Center. Bill is survived by his sister Catherine (Richard) DeLuca of Providence, RI and by daughters LouAnn Hommel of Spokane, WA; Catherine (Patrick) Jackson of Columbus, GA and Bevin Houston (Josh Linden-Levy) of Portland, OR. He is also survived by step children, Mark Ronan of Everett, WA; Michelle (Chris) Church of Leavenworth, WA; Monique (Don) Judkins of Orfino, ID; Colleen (Jeff) Geise of Central Point, OR and Christie (Dan) Schlesinger of Eugene, OR. Bill has 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be two services: a Mass and reception at Assumption Parish on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA led by Father Tim Hays; and a Mass and reception on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 11AM at St Marys Parish, 85060 S. Highway 101, Florence, OR led by Father Panneer Selvam. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close