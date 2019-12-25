Guest Book View Sign Service Information Savage Memorial Presbyterian 1740 SE 139th Ave Portland, OR 97233 Send Flowers Obituary

KEENAN, William Joseph (Bo or Bill) William Joseph (Bo or Bill) Keenan passed away at his partner, Sandy Scanlon's parent's home in Kent, Washington on December 8, 2019. Bo had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just prior to his 60th birthday. Bo was born the fifth of six sons of Rose Mary Schwab Keenan (deceased 2016) and William John Keenan, Jr. (deceased 1988) on November 24, 1959 in Bozeman, Montana. He tolerated his childhood name, "Bo", adopted to avoid confusion with Dad, Bill, in their busy family home. After his father, Bill, died, he was Bill Keenan in business and personal circles that had not habituated to "Bo". Bo attended Bozeman Holy Rosary School until it closed in 1976. He graduated from Bozeman High School in 1978. After graduation, he joined Bill, Rose Mary and brother, Rob in Spokane where Bill and Rose Mary had moved after Rosary's closure to allow Rob to attend Gonzaga Prep High School. With the Keenan family connection to Gonzaga Prep and University, Bo adopted the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team as a fan. Bo worked at Kaiser Aluminum for several years, then several other service and industrial companies in the Spokane area. At the time of his death he was working for CRH America's Oldcastle, as a Field Representative. He graduated from Spokane Community College. Bo is survived by his partner, Sandy Scanlon and Sandy's family, including her mother, Denice, father, John, sons, Kyle and Neil, and, sisters Jan (Bill) and Carolyn (Brian). He is survived by brothers: Richard (Linda Cogle), Robert (Janet), John (Jennifer), Pete (Sally) and Kevin (Jocelyn Mullen). Many nieces and nephews and their families, and grand nephews and nieces survive him. Bo was very fond of all of the members of "Cousins 28", his extensive group of first cousins. There will be a Memorial gathering in Portland, Oregon at 1:00 pm at the Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1740 SE 139th Avenue, on January 18, 2019. Arrangements for a service in Bozeman, Montana in the spring are pending.

KEENAN, William Joseph (Bo or Bill) William Joseph (Bo or Bill) Keenan passed away at his partner, Sandy Scanlon's parent's home in Kent, Washington on December 8, 2019. Bo had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just prior to his 60th birthday. Bo was born the fifth of six sons of Rose Mary Schwab Keenan (deceased 2016) and William John Keenan, Jr. (deceased 1988) on November 24, 1959 in Bozeman, Montana. He tolerated his childhood name, "Bo", adopted to avoid confusion with Dad, Bill, in their busy family home. After his father, Bill, died, he was Bill Keenan in business and personal circles that had not habituated to "Bo". Bo attended Bozeman Holy Rosary School until it closed in 1976. He graduated from Bozeman High School in 1978. After graduation, he joined Bill, Rose Mary and brother, Rob in Spokane where Bill and Rose Mary had moved after Rosary's closure to allow Rob to attend Gonzaga Prep High School. With the Keenan family connection to Gonzaga Prep and University, Bo adopted the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team as a fan. Bo worked at Kaiser Aluminum for several years, then several other service and industrial companies in the Spokane area. At the time of his death he was working for CRH America's Oldcastle, as a Field Representative. He graduated from Spokane Community College. Bo is survived by his partner, Sandy Scanlon and Sandy's family, including her mother, Denice, father, John, sons, Kyle and Neil, and, sisters Jan (Bill) and Carolyn (Brian). He is survived by brothers: Richard (Linda Cogle), Robert (Janet), John (Jennifer), Pete (Sally) and Kevin (Jocelyn Mullen). Many nieces and nephews and their families, and grand nephews and nieces survive him. Bo was very fond of all of the members of "Cousins 28", his extensive group of first cousins. There will be a Memorial gathering in Portland, Oregon at 1:00 pm at the Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1740 SE 139th Avenue, on January 18, 2019. Arrangements for a service in Bozeman, Montana in the spring are pending. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close