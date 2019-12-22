KIRKPATRICK, William June 24, 1930 - December 10, 2019 William "Bill" Kirkpatrick passed away December 10, 2019. Bill was born at home in Vida, MT to Charles Franklin Kirkpatrick and Lenora A. (Whalen) Kirkpatrick. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings: Dorothy Stovall, Jack Kirkpatrick, Jean Naasz, Robert Kirkpatrick, Patrick Kirkpatrick, and Jim Kirkpatrick. Bill is survived by one sister, Rose E. Pettis, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Quick-witted and with a dry sense of humor, he was "Uncle Bill" to everyone. Moving to Wolf Point, MT, at an early age, Bill graduated from Wolf Point High School, and went on to earn an engineering degree at Montana State University. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers and was a veteran of the Korean War. Living for many years in Olympia, WA, Bill was employed until retirement by the Washington State Dept. of Transportation. Upon retirement, he moved to Spokane, WA, to be closer to family. Bill never married, saying, "I could never catch Elizabeth Taylor between husbands!" He enjoyed the outdoors, spending many summers at Deer Lake, WA, surrounded by family. Bill also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and a good game of Scrabble. Bill was a beloved brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. He will be missed by many people. A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2020 at Deer Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019