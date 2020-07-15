1/2
William "Bill" KORUM
1933 - 2020
KORUM, William "Bill" (Age 87) Of Spokane, WA passed away on July 10, 2020 after a long battle with lewy body dementia. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota to George and Marvel Korum on March 14, 1933. After High School, Bill enlisted in the Navy and proudly served for four years. On January 25, 1980, Bill married Dixie Korum and they were happily married for forty years. Bill owned and operated IRS Environmental for many years and after retirement he went into new home construction. He was also a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Spokane. Bill loved playing golf, traveling and spending time with his beloved family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved and knew him. Bill is survived by his wife Dixie, his sons Cary Korum, Bruce Korum and Mark Korum, daughters Jayne Rivera (Adrian) and Charlene Bowlin (Larry), stepchildren Kellie Butterfield (Tom), Lisa Pierson and Amy Wycoff (Craig), as well as by numerous grandchildren, great-grand-children, extended family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his son Randy Korum. A Visitation and Rosary will be held at St. Thomas More Parish in Spokane, at 6pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The Rosary to start at 7pm. Bill's Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Parish, followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Bill's online guestbook.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 PM
St. Thomas More Parish
JUL
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Thomas More Parish
