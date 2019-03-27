Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" KUHLMAN. View Sign

KUHLMAN, William Albert "Bill" William "Bill" Kuhlman, a long time resident of Eastern Washington, passed away in Spokane, Washington on March 15, 2019. He was 93 years old. Bill is remembered as a teacher, devoted husband and father, and an accomplished gardener, fisherman, and hunter. He had a lifelong interest in the history and geology of the Pacific Northwest and in particular of the Native American peoples, their culture and arts. Born September 21, 1925 in Prosser, WA to Herman and Mabel (Scheuerman) Kuhlman, Bill attended high school in Prosser and college at the State College of Washington (Washington State University) in Pullman, WA where he graduated with a BA degree in 1952. In 1959 he received a BA in Education from Central Washington College of Education (Central Washington University) in Ellensburg, WA. Bill married Mary Gard Lange on June 12, 1951 on the family farm near Pullman, then made their home in Prosser, where they started their family. In 1959 Bill and Mary Gard moved to Ephrata, WA where they raised their three children. Bill taught Washington State History and US Government at Ephrata Junior High School, enjoyed fishing and hunting in the Columbia Basin, and extensive traveling and camping trips with the family throughout the Western US. They moved to Spokane in 1989 to enjoy their retirement years traveling and visiting with friends, children and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by Mary Gard on March 3, 2015, and is survived by his sons Will (Karen) and John (Julie); daughter Nina, and grandchildren Katie, Brenna (Matt), Kara (Tristan), Kyle, Kelli, Kevin and great-granddaughter Cassidy. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to KSPS Public Television or Meals on Wheels Spokane in his name. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 6 at 1pm, Rockwood Retirement South Hill, Main Event Center at the Summit, 2903 East 25th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99223

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 27, 2019

