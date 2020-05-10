ARNOLD, William L. February 1, 1930 - May 4, 2020 It is with sadness that we share the passing of a husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather and friend on May 4, 2020. Bill was born on February 1, 1930 to Clarence and Merna Arnold in Haxton, Colorado. He was the fourth child and only boy, with three older sisters. As a child the family moved around Eastern Colorado several times and eventually settled in Denver where Bill went to school. During the early years, Bill held several jobs in Colorado including time spent with Coors Beer, a Meat Packing Co., and working as a hod carrier. Bill moved to Spokane in 1948 and spent a short time working for Kaiser - Mead, and on a pipeline that took him to several states including Idaho, California and Texas. Bill went to work for Central Pre-Mix in 1958 and he married Jean on March 27, 1959 in Spokane. Over the course of Bill's 30-year career he worked his way up from laborer to cement mason. After retiring, Bill and Jean enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. They also spent 25 years wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. Bill enjoyed many activities with family and friends including camping, dancing, playing golf and the horse races ("the ponies"). He took great enjoyment in an ice-cold Coors Light and watching the Seahawks and Mariners. He was an ideal partner for one of his favorite games, Joker. Always a gracious and friendly host, Bill was never one to let you get to the bottom of your drink. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters Estal, Eleanor and Donna. Bill is leaving his wife, of 61 years, Jean; his children Stephen (Ingrid) Arnold of an earlier marriage, daughter Vicki Vinson of Spokane Valley, and son Ken (Christine) Arnold of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren Amanda (David) Henry, Brandon (Ashley) Arnold, Kyia (Chris Norman) Douglas, Megan (Cameron) Presher; great-grandchildren Kelly, Addison and Decker; and many loved grand-dogs. He is also leaving so many wonderful lifelong friends. The family would like to extend our most sincere thank you to everyone who cared for Bill at Sullivan Park Care Center and At-Home Again. Please know we appreciate all you did for him during his stay with you. We will need to postpone Bill's celebration of life until a later date when we are permitted to do so. In the meantime, raise your glass to celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.