CORNWELL, William L. "Larry" William L. Cornwell, known as "Larry" passed away February 19th 2019. Dad was born on July 20th 1934 in Carbondale, Colorado. He is preceded in rest by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley, and four children; Larry and his wife Judy, Mitch and his wife Karen, Debbie and her husband Chris and Darin and his wife Dena. Together, Mom and Dad had 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Dad served 23 years in three branches of the armed forces; Navy, Marines and Army. He received numerous awards including: four Army Achievement Medals, Overseas Training Ribbon, Accommodation Medal and Meritorious Service Medal to name a few. Dad was a highly respected serviceman and received over two dozen letters of appreciation from his military supervisors. Dad worked as an Equipment Operator and Mechanic for most of his working career. A majority of his time was spent working for Power City Electric of Spokane. His favorite piece of equipment was a backhoe, although he could run anything that had a bucket or a blade. He was always amazing people with his skills on equipment. Dad was one of the best, if not thee best around. He passed his skills and love of operating onto his sons. Dad was always looking for ways to better provide for his family. While working for Power City, Dad started a business called Cornwell Quality Services. In the evenings, he would travel with his mobile van to businesses lubricating and servicing large freight trucks. Dad retired from Power City around 1997. He closed the lube business and started an excavation company with Mom called S.M. Cornwell Inc. Darin had the pleasure of working with Dad till 2002 when Dad was diagnosed with Leukemia and decided it was time to enjoy his retirement years. Dad worked all over the Inland Northwest during his working career. He left his imprint on places like Fairchild AF Base, the Spokane International Airport, downtown Spokane and along Hwy 395 from Spokane to Colville and many other projects. After retirement, Dad joined SCOPE (Sherriff's Community Oriented Policing Effort) in Deer Park WA. He was an active participant for over 21 years and became a commissioned Sheriff in 2011. He received many awards while serving in SCOPE including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Dad enjoyed being involved with Operation ID (a voluntary fingerprinting program for kids), flagging for many Deer Park events and helping out at Make A Wish events. Dad loved his family and friends. Their door was always open for visitors to stop by, pull up a chair and visit for a while. Dad and Mom's home was the gathering place for our family. On holidays and weekends, their home was often filled with the sounds of laughter and a greater sense of love. Dad was an awesome Husband, Father and Friend to us all. He really enjoyed being a Grandpa! Many a story can be told about what kind of an awesome man Dad was. He was adored by so many. Many years ago, Dad surrendered his life to Christ. Three years ago Dad and Mom began attending The Open Range Church in Spokane Valley where they were welcomed with open arms and both were baptized a short time later. The loving and nurturing congregation became their second family and they rarely missed a Sunday with them all. Dad loved the music. He and Mom enjoyed sitting in the front row listening to the bluegrass gospel tunes of the Range Riders and he always had a big smile on his face. Being there with his wife and friends was one of his favorite things to do. The family will be celebrating Dad's life at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane on Saturday, March 2nd at 2pm. We would love for you to join us in this celebration! In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation in Dad's honor to his favorite charity, Make A Wish. Through SCOPE, he spent some time with some of the Make A Wish kids and was deeply moved by them. Whenever talking about the kiddos, tears would fill his eyes. Dad was a sensitive, gentle soul and will be greatly missed by us all. Thank you for taking the time to read this short review of Dad's life.

