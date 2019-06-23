Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Leonard STAEB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STAEB, William Leonard (January 5, 1929 - June 15, 2019) Bill was born in Mt. Clemens, MI to Carl and Mabel Staeb and lived on Donaldson. Upon graduation from Lake Shore High School, he entered the US Navy and served for three years with duty stations in Virginia and Thule, Greenland. He married Donna Gorman on June 3, 1950 and raised seven kids over the course of their 69 years together. Bill's drafting career landed him and his family in a variety of locations. The journey began in Richmond, MI, Sacramento, CA, Richland, WA, St. Clair Shores, MI, Greensboro, NC, and Everett, WA with their home in Spokane, WA for the last 20+ years. Bill enjoyed raising his family, coaching sports, watching his children's musical performances, traveling around the country, and playing cards at the senior center. He was a long-standing member of the Walleye Club and loved fishing and home remodeling projects. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Rick, Robin, Randy, Rod, Richelle, Rory and Rhonda; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Edwards; his brother, Erwin Staeb and one granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210 or Southside Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave., Spokane, WA 99223.

