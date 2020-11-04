LUNDIN, William June 15, 1935 - August 5, 2020 Born to the late Nicholas and Margaret Lundin in Beach, ND, Bill was one of eight children. BIll joined the Navy, served four years, and soon after he met his wife, Pearl (Krumenacker). Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage until Pearl passed away March 8, 2010. Bill spent several years building bridges that span across Montana into Idaho. If you have traveled across Montana, you are most likely to have driven over a bridge he built! He and Pearl moved to Spokane in 1965 where he attended SCC and obtained his AA degree. He and Pearl raised seven children: Desirae, Billy, Shaun, Todd, Robin, Tanya and Tracy. Bill was a wonderful father. He taught all seven kids how to ride a bike, how to work on vehicles and went to every school conference and concerts. Bill had many hobbies throughout the years. He was a member of the Citizens Band Radio Watch from the 70s to the present. His handle was "Nail Bender" as his favorite hobby was carpentry and woodworking. He obtained his certification for Ham Radio Operator. He was quite the handyman and helped any one in need. Bill is survived by all seven children, 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ray and sisters-in-law Peggy and Paulette. Bill is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private family service will be held at a later date.



