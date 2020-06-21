DICKINSON, William M. (Age 75) William was born in Mandan, ND on August 24, 1944. He passed away on June 16, 2020 in Spokane, WA. William attended Republic High School, graduating in 1962. He worked on cattle ranches and sawmills in Republic, then entered the Marine Corps serving from 1964-1968. He received three medals: the Vietnam Service Medal, the Good Combat Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. After his time in the service, William worked for Holiday Pools, Sears as a repairman, and at Keytronics, retiring after 20+ years. William is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Dickinson; son Brian (Heidi) Dickinson; daughter Shelby (Rob) Boothe; grandchildren Bailey and Corbin Dickinson, and Sammie and Logan Boothe. He is also survived by his sister Kaylynn VanCamp of AZ. He is preceded in death by father Marvin William Dickinson, mother Hulda Cobain, and brother Kenneth Dickinson. William enjoyed woodworking, loved spending time with his grandkids and family, and loved his convertible truck. Services will be held at a later date.



