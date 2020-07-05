DONNER, William M. "Bill" (Age 80) Bill was born in Oroville, California on April 13, 1940. He passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Bill was raised in Portland, OR where he met his wife, Jenny Lee Guderian while they were still in high school. They married August 19, 1959 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Bill served 20 years in the Navy, which began with submarine duty and ended with time spent on two aircraft carriers, the USS Kittyhawk and USS Constellation, and was stationed many places around the world in between. Traveling during his time of service and "seeing the world" fostered a love of travel for both Bill and Jenny. Along the journey, their four children were born in Portland, Florida, Guam and Germany. In spring of 1977 Chief Donner retired and bid farewell to the Navy. After retirement from the Navy, Bill joined Jenny in Spokane where she and their children were living as they waited for Bill to complete his final tour of duty. During his "second career" he worked for Spokane Public Schools, American Sign and Indicator, Old National Bank and Key Tronic before finally retiring from Avista. Once retiring for good, Bill and Jenny enjoyed many adventures together traveling the world. They loved touring the sights in their Airstream, which included caravans all around the US, Newfoundland, and Central America making memories and creating stories to tell of a life well-lived. Bill was quick witted, had a great sense of humor and a wonderful way with words. His Christmas Limericks became a family favorite. He will be remembered for many things, however, the love he had for his wife Jenny and his family, is the most treasured. Bill is survived by his wife Jenny, his four children: Theresa Riggin (Rick), Mike Donner, Angie Smith (Bret), and Jeana Haag (Rick), He is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his sisters Carol Pointer and Paula Larson. He is preceded in death by his brother Harold Donner. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Guardian Angel Homes and the amazing care providers from Hospice of Spokane. Bill will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery.



