Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:30 PM Greenwood Memorial Terrace 211 N. Government Way Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBERTON, William O. "Bill" (Age 100) Bill passed away peace-fully in the early morning hours of October 4, 2019 at the ripe old age of 100. He was born to William and Nancy Pemberton on June 16, 1919 in Springfield, Missouri. Due to the Depression at that time, his family moved around a lot getting work where they could and finally settled in Spokane, WA. Bill graduated from North Central High School in 1931 and then helped his dad cook up meals for different scout camps and washed dishes at different restaurants, often walking from the north side of Spokane to downtown. In 1941, he enlisted in the Army and was eventually stationed at Fort Warden in Port Townsend, WA. He met his future wife, Dorothy Hill, at a USO dance at the Fort and they finally married on August 8, 1943. During the war, Dorothy stayed in Port Townsend while Bill moved around to where the Army needed him. Dorothy would often take the time to visit with Bill wherever he was stationed. He was finally discharged after the war in January 1946. He often bragged that their first child, Nancy was born nine months later! Lynnette (Nikki) followed on June 13, 1949. He had begun a printing business that was fairly successful, but eventually was bought out and went to work for Litho Art Printers in Spokane. He was with them until he retired in the late 1970s. During his time with Litho Art, Bill enjoyed several years, singing with the Spokane Chapter of the Barbershop Quartets earning awards, and occasionally coaching a few groups of Sweet Adalines. He also went on fishing trips with fellow workers and he and Dorothy did A LOT of golfing. He was a member of Downriver Golf Course where he shot his first hole in one and was able to play his dream course, Pebble Beach, twice. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen, his daughter Nikki, and wife of 60 years, Dorothy. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Figy and son-in-law Jack Forrest; five grandchildren: JoEllyn Terris (Kevin), Jeremy Figy (Suzanne), Jeri Haagensen, Richard Haagenson (Kathleen) and Cori Foe (Derrick); and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane, WA 99218. They gave Bill such wonderful care in his final days. Also, the family would like to thank everyone at both Touchmark and Moran Vista for the great care Bill has received these last few years. A special thank you to Mariah at Moran Vista who gave Bill such great care the last few months of his life. He loved her and that feeling was mutual.

PEMBERTON, William O. "Bill" (Age 100) Bill passed away peace-fully in the early morning hours of October 4, 2019 at the ripe old age of 100. He was born to William and Nancy Pemberton on June 16, 1919 in Springfield, Missouri. Due to the Depression at that time, his family moved around a lot getting work where they could and finally settled in Spokane, WA. Bill graduated from North Central High School in 1931 and then helped his dad cook up meals for different scout camps and washed dishes at different restaurants, often walking from the north side of Spokane to downtown. In 1941, he enlisted in the Army and was eventually stationed at Fort Warden in Port Townsend, WA. He met his future wife, Dorothy Hill, at a USO dance at the Fort and they finally married on August 8, 1943. During the war, Dorothy stayed in Port Townsend while Bill moved around to where the Army needed him. Dorothy would often take the time to visit with Bill wherever he was stationed. He was finally discharged after the war in January 1946. He often bragged that their first child, Nancy was born nine months later! Lynnette (Nikki) followed on June 13, 1949. He had begun a printing business that was fairly successful, but eventually was bought out and went to work for Litho Art Printers in Spokane. He was with them until he retired in the late 1970s. During his time with Litho Art, Bill enjoyed several years, singing with the Spokane Chapter of the Barbershop Quartets earning awards, and occasionally coaching a few groups of Sweet Adalines. He also went on fishing trips with fellow workers and he and Dorothy did A LOT of golfing. He was a member of Downriver Golf Course where he shot his first hole in one and was able to play his dream course, Pebble Beach, twice. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen, his daughter Nikki, and wife of 60 years, Dorothy. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Figy and son-in-law Jack Forrest; five grandchildren: JoEllyn Terris (Kevin), Jeremy Figy (Suzanne), Jeri Haagensen, Richard Haagenson (Kathleen) and Cori Foe (Derrick); and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane, WA 99218. They gave Bill such wonderful care in his final days. Also, the family would like to thank everyone at both Touchmark and Moran Vista for the great care Bill has received these last few years. A special thank you to Mariah at Moran Vista who gave Bill such great care the last few months of his life. He loved her and that feeling was mutual. Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close