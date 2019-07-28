Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Porter "Bill" WIMBERLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WIMBERLEY, Bill A long, meaningful life well lived. William Porter Wimberley, Bill to everyone he knew, died peacefully in his sleep on Maui, June 30, 2019, having lived an enriched life of 96 years. Born on January 10, 1923, in Aberdeen, North Carolina, Bill graduated from Aberdeen High School, attended North Carolina State College, and then honorably served his country in World War II as an Army Sergeant Major. Bill served in active combat in Burma (now Myanmar), earning the Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Returning to civilian life he married Connie Carroll, attended Gonzaga School of Law, then remained in Spokane, Washington where he became a renowned civil trial lawyer. He formed the firm Richter, Rogers and Wimberley, now Richter Wimberley, in 1959. In addition to his success as a trial attorney, Bill was perhaps better known for his civil rights and social justice work. Bill and others founded and helped fund the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, an institution that, to this day, makes great strides to improve the lives of Spokane's children, youth, and families through culturally responsive programs. As active members at First Presbyterian Church in Spokane, Bill and Connie also engaged in many social justice endeavors. Upon retirement, Bill and Connie moved to Maui, where they continued practicing civil responsibility and social charity as an expression of their religious faith. In the 1980s they were active at Keawalai Church providing water and bathroom access to the homeless. They also turned their attention to the growing AIDS crisis. Joining the Maui AIDS Foundation, Bill and Connie served as loving friends to countless patients and families providing hands on care as well as legal services. In the early 1990s, Bill and Connie attended lao Congregational Church, where they were welcomed into its loving community. They continued their social justice service through lao Congregational's many different missions, serving all people regardless of race, color, nationality, age, political alliance, different abilities and sexual orientation. Bill's legacy is his dedication to serving others with love, respect, and dignity. His love of family, faith, and social justice is truly an example of a meaningful life well lived. Bill is survived by his four children: Marc Wimberley (Veena), Barbara Wimberley (Robert Hartman), Susan Wimberley, Ray Wimberley (Kathy Shipman); as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Makawao, Maui at 1:00 pm.

