SLEETH, William R. "Bill" (Age 95) William R. "Bill" Sleeth entered into rest May 30, 2020. Born in Spokane February 7, 1925 to Harry and Verree Sleeth. Bill graduated from Lewis and Clark, served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. Thereafter he attended WSU where he met and later married Mary Bea Corkery, who passed away two years ago after 69 years of marriage. Bill owned and operated Northwest Distributors, a beer and wine distributorship, for 50 years which he sold in 1995 and retired. During retirement Bill and Mary Bea enjoyed traveling, spent many years in Mexico with their Spokane friends, and continued to enjoy snow skiing and their cabin at Sandpoint. He also had great times with his golf buddies at Hangman Valley where he was a charter member. Bill enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and delivering for Meals on Wheels with Mary Bea. Throughout his life Bill was an avid athlete and later coach. He excelled in football and track at LC (he was always a proud Tiger) and at age 54 set a world age group record in the decathlon in Montreal, Canada. He ran the first 17 Bloomsdays until his knees gave out. Bill was a give back person and volunteered as a football and track coach at Our Lady of Fatima and a track coach at Ferris HS and Spokane Community Colleges. Bill was recognized for his achievements and community dedication when he was selected in 1996 to run a leg of the Olympic Torch Relay. Bill liked people and people liked Bill. He had an infectious smile and a welcoming personality that could make an instant friend of anyone. He will be dearly missed. Bill is survived by his loving family; sons Bill (Mary Ann) Sleeth of Spokane and Paul (Laurin) Sleeth of Issaquah, WA. and daughter Molly Sleeth (husband Lee Windham) Spokane, son-in-law Bob Eager of Wishkah, WA.; 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren Preceded in death by a daughter Muffy Eager and her and Bob's son Brian. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics or Union Gospel Mission. To leave an online condolence to Bill's family and to check for updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.