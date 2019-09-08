Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Willy" WELLBRINK Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WELLBRINK, William R. Jr. "Willy" (Age 67) Willy, son of William R. Wellbrink Sr and Betty Jo Stewart, passed away in his Spokane Valley home. He had battled numerous complications for the past six years from a stroke 12 years previously. He was an inspiration to many as he fought pain 24 hours a day. When asked how he was doing, he would reply with, "I have good days and better days". His positive attitude helped those around him accept his condition more easily. Willy was born in Alexandria, VA and moved to Spokane in 1960 graduating from North Central in 1970. He served in the Navy and later became a skilled pipefitter where he had opportunities to travel and occasionally work on the same jobs with his father. He enjoyed spending his days with the love of his life, his girlfriend of 18 years, Nancy Zimmerman, and their beloved Boston Terrier, Bones, whom he affectionately called "son". Willy didn't have children of his own but was honored to have Nancy's daughter, KC Cook, her husband Dwight and "grandchildren", Haylea and Vynnie in his life. He is survived by them along with his stepmother Renet Wellbrink, brothers Alex and Darrell Wellbrink, sisters Winnie Woodard (Curt), Misty Denmon (Anthony), all from Spokane, WA and Cindy Sanborn (Butch), Mt Aukum, CA as well as three nieces, two nephews and one great-nephew. He is preceded in death by "Bones" and his father and mother. He was greatly loved and will be missed immensely.

WELLBRINK, William R. Jr. "Willy" (Age 67) Willy, son of William R. Wellbrink Sr and Betty Jo Stewart, passed away in his Spokane Valley home. He had battled numerous complications for the past six years from a stroke 12 years previously. He was an inspiration to many as he fought pain 24 hours a day. When asked how he was doing, he would reply with, "I have good days and better days". His positive attitude helped those around him accept his condition more easily. Willy was born in Alexandria, VA and moved to Spokane in 1960 graduating from North Central in 1970. He served in the Navy and later became a skilled pipefitter where he had opportunities to travel and occasionally work on the same jobs with his father. He enjoyed spending his days with the love of his life, his girlfriend of 18 years, Nancy Zimmerman, and their beloved Boston Terrier, Bones, whom he affectionately called "son". Willy didn't have children of his own but was honored to have Nancy's daughter, KC Cook, her husband Dwight and "grandchildren", Haylea and Vynnie in his life. He is survived by them along with his stepmother Renet Wellbrink, brothers Alex and Darrell Wellbrink, sisters Winnie Woodard (Curt), Misty Denmon (Anthony), all from Spokane, WA and Cindy Sanborn (Butch), Mt Aukum, CA as well as three nieces, two nephews and one great-nephew. He is preceded in death by "Bones" and his father and mother. He was greatly loved and will be missed immensely. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close