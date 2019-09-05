Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ray "Bill" BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, William Ray "Bill" (Age 83) Bill was born October 6, 1935 in Holdenville, OK to Ed and Faye Brown. He entered into rest on August 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. In July 1943 the family moved to Spokane, WA. Bill graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1954. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1954-1957. Over the years he worked for Boeing, McKesson & Robbins, TWT, and retired from Marten Trucking. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Frances, Bernice, and Margaret; brother Bob; and uncle Ray. He is survived by his wife Bessie June; son Christopher (Koni); daughters Gayle (Marty), and Karla (John); five grandsons: Alex, Bradlee, Johnny, Jacob, and Nicholas; his youngest brother Larry Brown; and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staff of Royal Park for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Spokane Indian's Youth Baseball. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA.

BROWN, William Ray "Bill" (Age 83) Bill was born October 6, 1935 in Holdenville, OK to Ed and Faye Brown. He entered into rest on August 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. In July 1943 the family moved to Spokane, WA. Bill graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1954. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1954-1957. Over the years he worked for Boeing, McKesson & Robbins, TWT, and retired from Marten Trucking. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Frances, Bernice, and Margaret; brother Bob; and uncle Ray. He is survived by his wife Bessie June; son Christopher (Koni); daughters Gayle (Marty), and Karla (John); five grandsons: Alex, Bradlee, Johnny, Jacob, and Nicholas; his youngest brother Larry Brown; and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staff of Royal Park for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Spokane Indian's Youth Baseball. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close