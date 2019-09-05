BROWN, William Ray "Bill" (Age 83) Bill was born October 6, 1935 in Holdenville, OK to Ed and Faye Brown. He entered into rest on August 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. In July 1943 the family moved to Spokane, WA. Bill graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1954. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1954-1957. Over the years he worked for Boeing, McKesson & Robbins, TWT, and retired from Marten Trucking. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Frances, Bernice, and Margaret; brother Bob; and uncle Ray. He is survived by his wife Bessie June; son Christopher (Koni); daughters Gayle (Marty), and Karla (John); five grandsons: Alex, Bradlee, Johnny, Jacob, and Nicholas; his youngest brother Larry Brown; and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staff of Royal Park for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Spokane Indian's Youth Baseball. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 5, 2019