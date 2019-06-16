Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert "Bill" STEVENS. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 329 East Grand Coulee Ave Grand Coulee , WA 99133 (509)-633-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

STEVENS, William Robert "Bill" William Robert "Bill" Stevens passed away peacefully in his home on June 10, 2019 at 2:30pm. He fought a losing battle with a very aggressive form of metastasized prostate cancer. Bill was an avid outdoorsman who was most happy when he was in the mountains. He was a forester and the Silviculturist for the BIA, working his entire career on the Colville Reservation. Bill was born May 13, 1946 to Robert B. and Jane E. Stevens in the Mason City hospital in Coulee Dam, WA. He graduated from Coulee Dam High School in 1964, attended Washington State University earning a Bachelors Degree in 1968 and Oregon State University where he earned his Masters Degree in Forestry in 1969. In 1975 Bill met and later married Vicki L. Erickson who was a elementary school teacher in Coulee City, WA. Their daughter Samantha Erin was born in 1977. Samantha married Sergio Muniz August 9, 2002 on Bill and Vicki's 27th Wedding Anniversary. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by his wife Vicki, daughter Samantha Muniz (Sergio), grandsons Colton age 14, Carson age 12 and Collin age 10 and special honorary grandson Finn Beery age 10, Bill's sister Barbara Durnil, and Vicki's large extended family who loved him like a son, brother and uncle. Bill's graveside urn burial service will take place Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00pm in Spring Canyon Cemetery, Grand Coulee, WA. We ask, in lieu of flowers, that any donations be made in Bill's name to the 2120 1st Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109 or online at

