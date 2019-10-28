Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Rogers ECKHART. View Sign Service Information Kimball Funeral Home 905 S Grand Ave Pullman , WA 99163 (509)-334-3303 Send Flowers Obituary

ECKHART, William Rogers (Age 71) William Rogers Eckhart, 71, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Riverside, CA. Bill was born to John and Julia Eckhart on December 12, 1940 in Colfax, WA. He was the great-great-grandson of Cashup Davis, a pioneering family who came to Whitman County from Petaluma, CA. Bill grew up in Oakesdale and graduated from Oakesdale High School in 1957 following which he served in the US Army for several years until his honorable discharge in 1961. He attended Washington State University later going to work for the Boeing Company until retiring in 2000. Bill and his wife Helen traveled extensively both abroad and throughout the United States. He is survived by his wife Helen of Riverside, CA; a brother John Eckhart of Boise, ID and his nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Carrie Louise, brother Art Eckhart and his sister Myrtle Mac. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Colfax Cemetery in Colfax, WA on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 AM. KIMBALL FUNERAL HOME OF PULLMAN, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to

