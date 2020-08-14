ROSS, William "Bill" (Age 52) William (Bill) Ross age 52, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1968 in Spokane, Washington to Robert and Carol L. Ross. He graduated from Mead High School in 1986 and attended Clark College. Bill earned his class A PGA membership in 1998 and followed in his father's footsteps by becoming the Head Golf Professional at the family business, Wandermere Golf Course. On April 11, 2001 Bill shot a 60 (10 under par) at Wandermere Golf Course, setting the course record for non-tournament play. His record still stands today. Bill was not only a joy on the course, he was loved by everyone that came through the Pro Shop at Wandermere. Whether it was a joke or funny nickname he had for a customer, Bill always had an uncanny ability to put a smile on the face of those around him. As a loving son, brother and uncle to his three nephews, Bill always put his family first in everything he did. Bill was preceded in death by his mother Carol L. Ross in 1996. He is survived by his father Robert Ross (Carol A.); sister Kimberlee Moore-Reach (Dan); nephews Bobby (Shawna), Brady and Blake Moore; great-nephew Barrett Moore; his loving girlfriend Diane Sykes and aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Bill was truly selfless and kind hearted. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all of those who knew him in the golf community. A private burial was held on Friday, August 14th. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a charitable donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children
in care of Bill Ross.