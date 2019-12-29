SILER, William Bill Siler passed away December 19, 2019 after a brief illness. The cause was liposarcoma. He was born in 1952 and raised in New York City. After four years in search and rescue in the Coast Guard, he relocated to the inland northwest. Bill, a retired educator, loved sailing, photography, hiking, bicycling and winter camping. His greatest love was for his family, and he leaves behind his wife of thirty-five years, Andrea; son Philip; daughter Eleanor (Nick); brother Jim; sister Sandra; and two nephews. Private family inurnment was December 27, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019