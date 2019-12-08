Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Willie" SPELEVOY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPELEVOY, William "Willie" (Age 96) William Spelevoy passed away November 29, 2019 at his home in Newman Lake, WA. He was born January 6, 1923 in Fayette, ND, to Zakar and Anna (Kulish) Spelevoy. He was the youngest of six children. He married Carol Claflin on June 13, 1959. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved the outdoors. Willie is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carol; nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Boris and Ted; and sisters Sanan Kolva, Agnes Dvorak, and Olga Drobniki. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 1:00 PM at Pines Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 16th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. His quick smile and warm embrace will be dearly missed.

