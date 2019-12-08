Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for William SPELEVOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Willie" SPELEVOY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SPELEVOY, William "Willie" (Age 96) William Spelevoy passed away November 29, 2019 at his home in Newman Lake, WA. He was born January 6, 1923 in Fayette, ND, to Zakar and Anna (Kulish) Spelevoy. He was the youngest of six children. He married Carol Claflin on June 13, 1959. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved the outdoors. Willie is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carol; nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Boris and Ted; and sisters Sanan Kolva, Agnes Dvorak, and Olga Drobniki. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 1:00 PM at Pines Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 16th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. His quick smile and warm embrace will be dearly missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thornhill Valley Chapel
Download Now