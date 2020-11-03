TENSFELD, William "Bill" William "Bill" Tensfeld, longtime Waverly resident, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. He was 83. Bill was born October 3, 1937 in Lancaster, California to Fred and Celia Tensfeld. Bill was a bee-keeper during his high school years and was an FFA California State Farmer. He graduated from Antelope Valley Joint Union High School in 1956. He received his Associates Degree from Antelope Valley Community College. Bill drove school bus and was head of maintenance for the Antelope Valley School District. He married Betty High on July 23, 1960 and they made their home in Lancaster. They enjoyed spending family time at their cabin in the mountains above Tehachapi. Bill was a volunteer fireman for LA County and also did wildland firefighting for the Forest Service in California. He was active in the Grange and Elks lodge. The Tensfeld's moved to Waverly, Washington in 1978 and Bill went to work for Cominco (now Wilbur-Ellis) as a field man. He was a firefighter for Spokane County Fire District 12 and served as Fire Chief spanning over thirty years. He also served as the Mayor of Waverly. Bill worked for Fred Pruett Petroleum in Latah as a truck driver and fuel delivery man. Many times, he delivered fuel to the fire lines at various wildfires around the State; a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He kept busy and active working until he was 79. He really enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He could often be seen watching them at their sporting events. He is survived by his wife, Betty, at their home in Waverly; children Bill (Danette) of Rosalia, Bob (AnnMarie) Seattle, and Beth Anne (Ryan) of Waverly; and his four grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Sara, Bobby, Jesse and Mason; and one great-grandson, Henry "Hank". No Services will be held at this time. The family suggests memorial gifts be to Spokane County Fire District 12 Fireman Association at P.O. Box 4, Waverly, WA 99039 or to a charity of your choice
