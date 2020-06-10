ALDERSON, William W. "Bill" A gentleman of the "Greatest Generation", William W. Alderson "Bill", passed away on May 31, 2020 at home in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Bill was born September 6, 1927 in South Otter Township, Macoupin County, Illinois to Lloyd Alderson and Ethyl (Heron) Alderson. Bill was in the United States Navy during World War II. Bill was married to Dorothy Griffiths in 1945 until she passed away in 2002. Bill worked in the coal mine as an electrician until moving to Coeur d' Alene in 1954. He was a 60-year member of the I.B.E.W. L.U. #73 and proud of his union membership and the benefits it provided. Bill was an outdoorsman, anything with wheels, motors, skis, bullets and fish hooks were the fun things in life. He also built two electric cars with his son. He is survived by his son Wes of Coeur d' Alene, ID; and two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. To see Bill's online memorial and to leave a message for the family please visit www.englishfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 10, 2020.