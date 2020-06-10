William W. "Bill" ALDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALDERSON, William W. "Bill" A gentleman of the "Greatest Generation", William W. Alderson "Bill", passed away on May 31, 2020 at home in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Bill was born September 6, 1927 in South Otter Township, Macoupin County, Illinois to Lloyd Alderson and Ethyl (Heron) Alderson. Bill was in the United States Navy during World War II. Bill was married to Dorothy Griffiths in 1945 until she passed away in 2002. Bill worked in the coal mine as an electrician until moving to Coeur d' Alene in 1954. He was a 60-year member of the I.B.E.W. L.U. #73 and proud of his union membership and the benefits it provided. Bill was an outdoorsman, anything with wheels, motors, skis, bullets and fish hooks were the fun things in life. He also built two electric cars with his son. He is survived by his son Wes of Coeur d' Alene, ID; and two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. To see Bill's online memorial and to leave a message for the family please visit www.englishfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
English Funeral Chapel
1133 N 4th Street
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
(208) 664-3143
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved