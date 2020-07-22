1/1
William Wayne ARMSTRONG
ARMSTRONG, William Wayne William Wayne Armstrong passed away in Bellevue, WA July 9th, 2020. Born February 12, 1932 to Hardin and Elizabeth Armstrong in Elm Creek, NB. Bill was a graduate of Elm Creek High then enlisted in the Army and fought in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in September of 1960. Bill married Lyla Coleman and had two children. Bill worked in lumber management then a successful career selling insurance in Montana, Idaho and finally Spokane, WA. He was devout in his faith and active in Holy Cross Lutheran Church. It was at Holy Cross he met his third wife Barbara Armstrong (Jensen). They married in 2001 and lived in Spokane until 2005 then moved to North Bend, WA. Bill enjoyed being goofy with his grandkids, hunting, caring for his numerous dogs over the years and making beautiful creations in his wood shop. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Hardin and Elizabeth, his first wife Lyla, second wife Joann, brother Jack and two children Lisa and Michael. Bill is survived by his wife Barbara Armstrong, son Randy (Deena) Armstrong, stepchildren Craig (Ellen) Jensen, Adrian (Amy) Jensen and Vickie (Bob) Baldwin, grandchildren Jessie, Katy, Mason, Megan, Mike, Michelle, Rachel, Joshua and 17 great-grandchildren.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Washington State
