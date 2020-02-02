Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis R. MOHNEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOHNEY, Willis R. (Age 89) Willis R. Mohney passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020, at age 89. He was born in Lowellville, Ohio, on April 18, 1930. Will was an over the road semi-truck driver for six years, became a licensed pilot in 1955, ran a dairy farm for three years, was a home delivery milkman for thirteen years, worked in dairy sales and management for Carnation Company in Spokane for twenty-four years, was a licensed realtor, earned his bachelors from Whitworth College and started writing poetry in his forties. Will was a prolific writer and wrote over four volumes of poetry. Will wrote about life experiences, including the year that he traveled the "blue lines" from coast to coast in his pickup truck. Will was fond of country music and had a stated goal of learning all of the words to sing the Hank Snow song, "I've Been Everywhere." Will enjoyed listening to music by Enya while writing and was proud to say he waded in the Orinoco river. Will retired and built his dream home with a hangar next to the runway at Seven Bays near Davenport, Washington, so that he could fly anytime he pleased. Will was known as The Mayor of Davenport and the Pilot Poet. Headpeace To have black, There must be white, To know day There will be night. I have seen the dawn And thrilled to the sunburst of day's first light. I have warmed in the high sun of noon. And later watched while shadows grew As I wished for no end Not yet! Too soon! But now I can view Beyond the sea, The sun to set Over the edge of eternity, Beyond ever! And now I know inside of me That the day was long enough. Long enough! Willis Robert Mohney Will was the father of four children Mark Mohney (deceased) Nancy Thaler Gabbert (Tom) of North Dakota, Paul Mohney, and Val Mohney of Washington. Will has one grandson Wyatt Thaler (Robin) of Seattle, and two great-granddaughters, Lola and Betty. He is also survied by his brother Donald Mohney of New Springfield, Ohio. He was a loving father and grandfather who had a riveting sense of humor and a strict moral code. Memorial services will be private and family and friends will be notified of date and time.

